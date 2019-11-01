WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, co-chairman of the Great Lakes Task Force, led a bipartisan letter to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday about the imminent threat Michigan residents are facing along the shores of the Great Lakes due to high water levels and erosion.
The letter reinforces the need to streamline the permitting process at both the state and federal level to ensure property owners can implement safety measures to protect their homes and livelihood.
“With water levels in the Great Lakes at historic highs, residents across the state are facing imminent threats to property, infrastructure and shorelines due to the resulting erosion," reads the letter. "Many of our constituents are in critical need of installing shoreline protection projects to safeguard their homes and families. As representatives of the Great Lakes State, we strongly request the USACE to proceed with all possible urgency as the corps evaluates and reviews shore protection permits. Our communities are facing an imminent threat and we must all work together to provide expedited solutions.”
Joining Huizenga on the letter are fellow Michigan representatives Jack Bergman, Justin Amash, John Moolenaar, Fred Upton, Tim Walberg, Andy Levin, Paul Mitchell, Debbie Dingell and Brenda Lawrence.
