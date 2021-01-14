Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing was named vice chairperson of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission during its election of officers on Jan. 11.
Hulsing has been a judge for the Ottawa County Circuit Court since being appointed in 2006 by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm. He was formerly a police officer, a private practice attorney and an Ottawa County prosecuting attorney.
