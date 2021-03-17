GHHS student Gabrielle Scott, left, and Loutit District Library Director John Martin were awarded with the first two Visionary Awards during the Grand Haven City Council meeting at City Hall on March 15.
Local organizer, activist and Grand Haven High School student Gabrielle Scott and Loutit District Library Director John Martin are the first two recipients of the newly created Visionary Awards from the city’s Human Relations Commission.
The awards honor local people who “are working hard to make Grand Haven a more welcoming and equitable place to live, work and visit,” HRC Co-Chairperson Reyna Masko told the Grand Haven City Council before the awards were presented March 15.
