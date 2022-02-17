Significant rain and melting snow is causing rivers to rise significantly. These rises are likely to break up ice cover in some areas, which may lead to isolated break-up ice jams.
As of early Thursday, the Grand River basin has the most ice cover, so ice jam risk is the highest in this area.
The Grand River at Robinson Township rose from 9.6 feet on Wednesday to 10.58 feet as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage there is 13.3 feet
Ice jams can develop quickly and lead to rapid water level changes with little or no notice. Anyone living or working along the rivers in West Michigan should continue to pay extra attention to river conditions and have a plan to respond if water levels start to rise quickly.
Aside from the risk of ice jams, river forecasts indicate that a few river locations will remain near or slightly above minor flood levels over the next few days — particularly the Maple River at Maple Rapids, Sycamore Creek at Holt and the Looking Glass River at Eagle.
Hazardous weather outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Accumulating snow can be expected for most of the area through tonight. Amounts will range from an inch or less along the U.S. 10 corridor, to 4-7 inches toward Marshall and Jackson.
Snow-covered and slick roads will create some hazardous driving conditions, especially for southern areas.
Windy conditions later Friday and Friday night could cause a few power outages.
There is a potential for a system to bring impacts to the area on Tuesday due to a wintry mix of precipitation.
