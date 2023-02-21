According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, partly skies are expected Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 20s into the low 30s.
That changes Wednesday, as a winter storm watch goes into effect starting in the early afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning.
Snow is expected to begin falling Tuesday night, and continue into Wednesday.
Wednesday morning, a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain is expected prior to 1 p.m., then snow and rain mix from 1-4 p.m., followed by rain after 4, with a high reaching 35 degrees.
More freezing rain is predicted Thursday morning before 10 a.m., followed by rain shows late Thursday morning into early afternoon. Snow showers are predicted later Thursday afternoon and evening.
The NWS predicts 1-3 inches of snow accumulations, followed by one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice accumulations possible, accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could become nearly impossible.
The temperatures will then drop Thursday night into Friday, with a high Friday near 24 degrees.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety urges those who must travel during this time to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages, possibly extended.
