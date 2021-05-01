Grand Haven's Board of Light & Power could reduce average customer rates by 1.3 percent in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to the results of an independent rate study.
The BLP hired Utility Financial Solutions, a national utility rates consultant, to conduct a cost-of-service study to evaluate the Grand Haven utility’s transition from primarily a local single-source, coal-fired power supply model toward one that draws primarily from a diversified power supply portfolio with multiple sources in multiple locations.
