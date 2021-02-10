Injuries were minor in a secondary crash that occurred close to a property-damage-only crash being policed at around noon Wednesday on Mercury Drive, east of Robbins Road in Grand Haven Township.
An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the initial one-car crash shortly before noon, officials said. The driver of a white sedan was westbound on Mercury, lost control of his or her car on the icy road, and ran into a mailbox and a snow bank off the north side of the road. That driver was not injured.
