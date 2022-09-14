Our only visitor this past week was the Algoma Innovator. The Algoma Central Corp. motor vessel delivered a load of salt to the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg on Saturday.
This modern ship was built by the 3 Maj Shipyard in Croatia and arrived on the Great Lakes in 2017. The Innovator was constructed with its pilothouse at the stern and self-unloading equipment at the bow.
