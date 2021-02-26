A quiet park on the corner of West Spring Lake and VanWagoner roads could soon get an update, depending on what the public wants.
Spring Lake Township officials are asking for input on what residents would like to see at Water Tower Park, which currently has a large area of open space and a couple of tennis and pickleball courts.
