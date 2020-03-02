SPRING LAKE TWP. — Signs outside the former International Aid building now reflect the merger of Cure International and International Aid.
As of July 1, 2019, International Aid became a distinct but wholly owned subsidiary of Cure International, which is a nonprofit Christian organization that operates charitable hospitals and pediatric programs in 14 countries. The Cure headquarters, referred to as the Mission Support Center, moved from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, into the former International Aid building in Spring Lake Township last year.
