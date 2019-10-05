Throughout the week, students received a firsthand look at local manufacturing businesses.
More than 1,150 students from Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and Careerline Tech Center visited more than 50 local businesses, which opened their doors to give students a firsthand look at modern manufacturing during the Discover Manufacturing Week.
As Central High School students toured Herman Miller on Friday, Operations Manager Shelby Bytwerk said it’s exciting to show students the story of manufacturing.
“It’s fun to see it through their eyes,” she said.
During the tour, employees shared the different roles involved in the company. Bytwerk noted that automation helps team members perform their jobs more efficiently, safely and with higher quality.
Eric Patterson, Herman Miller’s continuous improvement leader, said his group discussed that people don’t have to know exactly what they want to do — there are a variety of levels and skills sets needed in companies such as Herman Miller.
Patterson said Herman Miller offers employees the opportunities to continue learning.
Central High School teacher Colleen Warner said she appreciated Herman Miller for giving students the chance to tour and see what career paths are available in local companies.
Senior Tyler King said it was interesting to see the assembly line process and way products are painted. King said the tour helped him see there was more human interaction than he expected.
Seeing how robots and lasers worked was an aspect senior Maximus Saunders enjoyed. Saunders said the tour helped him see that if he chose to enter a career in manufacturing, there are a variety of opportunities.
“It’s opening my eyes to a lot of different opportunities,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.