Jake Stearley, left, an applicant for Ferrysburg’s Planning Commission, confronts the City Council on Monday night after months of tension surrounding his application and the mayor’s refusal to appoint him.
Seats filled up at the Ferrysburg City Council meeting Monday evening, where the council discussed a few topics including the installation of speed bumps on North Shore Drive.
There was more conflict and little traction in the latest Ferrysburg City Council meeting, with its members bringing back up the discussion of how to fill the open seat on a city board.
This week, after much back and forth arguing, council members took a vote on whom they would recommend the mayor appoint to the Planning Commission. It ended in a 5-2 vote for Jake Stearley, while Joe Lyons only received two votes in support.
