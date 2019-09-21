Looking back at pictures and notes from her colleagues, Lany Schoenmaker recalled stories from her years in a local hospital.
As the North Ottawa Community Hospital Auxiliary celebrates 100 years, Schoenmaker reflected on serving 25 years as its manager of volunteer services and volunteering for an additional two decades following her retirement.
The Grand Haven hospital is also celebrating 100 years in 2019.
The auxiliary is the largest and most loyal fundraisers for the health system, said its spokeswoman, Jen VanSkiver. The group has donated more than $1.5 million and given more than 24,000 hours of service annually through volunteering at the front desk, running the gift shop, mail delivery and more.
“They’re an operational necessity,” VanSkiver said.
From helping patients eat to taking specimens to the lab, the volunteers served in a variety of ways when Schoenmaker started. Through the years, the role of volunteers has evolved with the changes in health care regulations and requirements.
“It’s quite a bit of a different life in a hospital these days,” said Schoenmaker, 84.
Schoenmaker began volunteering at the information desk with her friend when she was 35. She became the manager of volunteer services in 1972.
In those days, 102 candy-stripers worked shifts that ran from after school until 6 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Schoenmaker said there were 5-7 candy-stripers per shift.
Schoenmaker and her husband, Jerry, were among some of the people who started the valet service in the emergency room department. When families wanted to drop their loved one off at the door for treatment and still needed to park their car, Schoenmaker said they saw a need for the service. They created a system for the valet service and a box for the keys.
Schoenmaker also oversaw a meal delivery service that consisted of three routes – Grand Haven, south of town and Spring Lake. She said the meals were delivered to mostly patients who had on a special dietary need following a hospital stay.
When the service started, Schoenmaker said her husband was somewhat retired, so he also got involved in delivering meals. She said the drivers got to know people and learn about what other needs they had.
Schoenmaker was also at the helm when a lifeline program was introduced. Jerry Schoenmaker and another man installed the units in people’s homes to alert the emergency department if they needed medical attention.
When Schoenmaker’s son was 15 and expressed an interest in the medical field, she encouraged him to become a volunteer so that he had experience and more knowledge about hospitals. He became a volunteer messenger and was the first male junior volunteer. Now, he’s an OB-GYN in Lansing, his mother said.
During her years at NOCH, Schoenmaker said she developed lifelong friendships and deep connections, and met many nice people.
“I had fun doing it,” she said. “It was a fun, fun job.”
Although Schoenmaker officially retired in 1997, she continued to volunteer for another 20 years because she loved the people and being involved in the gift shop. She eventually ended her volunteerism because of the time commitment.
If anyone has an interest in volunteering and getting involved with the auxiliary, Schoenmaker encourages them to visit the hospital and sign up.
“You will be rewarded because it’s fun to do things for others without being paid,” she said.
