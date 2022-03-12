WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though winter doesn't slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. In the United States, it's time to "spring" forward.
Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.
