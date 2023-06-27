WEST OLIVE — Zeeland residents pleaded with the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to not censure their commissioner, Jacob Bonnema.
Their pleas had little effect, as the majority of the board, which is affiliated with the political organization Ottawa Impact, followed through on the censure.
“My commissioner should not be censured because he won’t blindly vote the way you want him to and he won’t stay silent voting the way he did,” Zeeland resident Kelly Vruggink said. “Silencing him silences an entire community of voters. How is that legal?
“…This is not democratic; it is a slap in the face of the democracy you supposedly hold so dear,” she continued. “Do not censure him.”
Later she said the way the board operates is a “literal s__t show.”
The decision comes less than a week after the Ottawa County Republican Party censured Bonnema for reasons that included him speaking to the “progressive newspaper” the Washington Post, voting alongside Commissioners Doug Zylstra and Roger Bergman at least three times, and a complaint he made to HR regarding the county administrator, John Gibbs.
Last year the county’s Republican Party censured Bergman alongside other incumbent candidates that had been running against the Ottawa Impact candidates.
The censure of Bonnema as originally written would have removed him from his committee appointments for the remainder of 2023. But after a lengthy discussion and a lot of back-and-forth debate by the Board of Commissioners it was decided instead to remove him only from the finance and administration committee.
Despite the numerous people that showed up to support Bonnema, there were also those who were supportive of censuring him. However, most of them did not live in his district – District 4, which includes Zeeland and Holland Township.
Hudsonville’s Kristen Meghan Kelly said she was conflicted over the resolution to censure Bonnema. She said she is for the freedom of speech, but also isn’t a member of a party and understands the need to censure him.
"If someone runs on a party platform making promises and then abandons those promises, then that's on that person," Kelly said.
Commissioner Gretchen Cosby accused Bonnema of setting Gibbs up to look bad in front of WZZM-TV reporters, who caught Gibbs yelling, “Get out of my face” to Bonnema at their March 14 meeting.
Bonnema responded that his belief is that communication should be improved and he believes things could have been handled better if people talked with one another on the board. He was accused of abusing his power as a commissioner.
“First and foremost, in order to abuse power, it requires one to actually have power," Bonnema said. "We all know that on this commission that is not true. I have been place squarely in the minority with the other conservative Republicans and independents on the commission."
Bergman said he didn’t think the board had authority to censure another board member since the ability to do so was done away with. However, Moss said the board can censure Bonnema because under Robert’s Rules of Order, they have the ability to do so.
Zylstra said there was a lot wrong with the resolution and that it went against common sense. He said that it was not right to disenfranchise the residents of District 4 when the board has budget hearings coming up.
Trying to clarify why Bonnema was being censured, Moss said the situation is unique because in a typical HR complaint, the subject doesn't know he or she is being investigated. In Gibbs' situation, Moss said he did and he was still found innocent by the county's labor attorney that investigated the situation.
