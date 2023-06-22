On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Republican Party decided to censure County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema.
The OCRP cite a number of issues in the resolution that they passed, and provide a timeline of events on their website that led up to the decision.
Bonnema, a Republican, ran last year as a member of the far-right Ottawa Impact organization. However, since taking office he has distanced himself from the organization after a number of public disagreements with the county’s chairperson and Ottawa Impact co-founder, Joe Moss.
“The OCRP feels that the Republicans of County District 4 and the Party itself have been defrauded,” the resolution reads. “The OCRP denies the tyranny of medical mandates and believes in the rights of parents and individuals to make their own choices.”
On their timeline of infractions, the OCRP state that Bonnema came out in favor of medical mandates back in March and even proposed creating “pandemic panel.” Earlier in the year, Bonnema had expressed an interest in creating a panel of commissioners and community stakeholders that could give input to the county’s public health department.
Moss, along with Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea, originally created Ottawa Impact in opposition to COVID-19 medical mandates.
The party also seems to have taken issue with Bonnema voting three times alongside Holland Commissioner Doug Zylstra who is a Democrat, and doing an interview with reporters from “progressive newspaper” The Washington Post.
“In the article, Bonnema defames a fellow Republican commissioner by saying, ‘He (Moss) is not afraid to hurt people,’ with no supporting evidence,” the OCRP timeline reads. “Jacob Bonnema’s frequent negative statements about fellow Republicans to local and national media, including radio, erodes the public trust in Republican members of the Board and the Republican Party.
The party also seems to have taken issue with critical comments made by Bonnema toward the county administrator, John Gibbs. The OCRP alleges that Bonnema was a whistleblower to The Holland Sentinel, which reported on an HR investigation being done on Gibbs.
“Jacob Bonnema sent an email to Marcie Ver Beek, Director of HR for Ottawa County. In the email, he highlighted an exchange he initiated with Administrator John Gibbs in front of the press at a Board meeting,” the OCRP website reads. “At the end of the email, Jacob requested an HR investigation into Mr. Gibbs for claims of harassment, threats, intimidation, insubordination, and indecent conduct. The email constituted a defamatory accusation against Mr. Gibbs and kicked off a harassment investigation which cost thousands of dollars.”
According to the resolution, the OCRP censure strips Bonnema of his party voting rights for their next six meetings.
Bonnema could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.