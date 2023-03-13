Ottawa County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema of Zeeland announced he has severed ties with Ottawa Impact.
“In 2022, I ran to serve the people of the City of Zeeland, Zeeland Township, and Holland Township. I ran on the values of government transparency and accountability and respect for parental rights,” Bonnema said in a press release Monday. “At the time, these same values appeared to be aligned with the Ottawa Impact PAC. Unfortunately, some of the PAC’s leaders, who now lead the County Commission, have not acted in strict accordance with some of these values.”
According to a Holland Sentinel article, Ottawa Impact sent an unsigned letter to Bonnema on Friday, March 10 renouncing their support for him.
"This letter is to inform you that effective immediately Ottawa Impact PAC will not provide any services, resources, support or in-kind contributions to your campaign committee," the letter reads.
Bonnema, along with seven other Ottawa Impact-backed candidates, wrestle away control of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners from area incumbents. During that election, only one Ottawa Impact candidate, Jenni Shepherd-Kelley, failed to win her election bid, falling to Grand Haven Republican Roger Bergman.
Since taking office in January, the Ottawa Impact-backed candidates, led by commissioner and chairperson Joe Moss, have completely upend the county status quo by firing the county administrator and replacing him with former Trump employee, John Gibbs; hiring the conservative law firm Kallman Legal Group; dissolving the county’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and appointing Nathaniel Kelly as its public health officer.
Kelly's appointment is still pending and still requires approval from the state.
Ottawa Impact was founded by Moss and commissioner Sylvia Rhodea. The group was created, in part, as a reaction to forced masking mandates in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has consistently refused to talk to the media, instead reaching out to its followers through social media, its website, an email newsletter and in-person events.
Bonnema has consistently been one of the few members of Ottawa Impact willing to take phone calls from the media or talk in-person after a meeting.
Both Bonnema and Commissioner Rebekah Curran have, on more than one occasion, broke ranks to side with the non-Ottawa Impact affiliated commissioners Doug Zylstra, Bergman and Kyle Terpstra.
Curran, according to the same Holland Sentinel report, announced on March 8 that she too was no longer affiliated with Ottawa Impact, and had withdrawn from the group as far back as Spring 2022.
“As County Commissioner, I am here to do the work of the voters who elected me, and for all of the people of the county,” Bonnema said through his press release. “The values I ran on in 2022 have not changed. I have not changed, nor will I compromise my values for the sake of expediency.
“I will continue to act in accordance with the values that make our county the best place to live, work and start a business,” he continued. “That means making every decision in full view of the voters who put me here. I am accountable to them in every decision I make as County Commissioner, even if it upsets some members of my political party.”
Those values, Bonnema said, include "free speech, free markets, no medical mandates without informed consent, low taxes, pro-life, pro-family, pro-business, full support of public safety and the individual right to keep and bear arms."
Moss could not reached for comment at this time.
