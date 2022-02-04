The inaugural Grand Haven Jeep Fest will be taking over the downtown area on Saturday, May 14.
Jeep owners who want to have their vehicles on display at the event will have to register in advance. Event organizer Jason Rogers says he has already filled close to 30 percent of the available spots.
Rogers said he has attended similar events all over the country. Typically, these types of events raise money for things in the local community where they are being held, he said.
The Grand Haven event will be raising money for Kenzie’s BE Café, a nonprofit operation that will employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Rogers said.
Registered vehicles can be parked inside the festival area. Vehicle owners will receive a commemorative backpack, T-shirt and other exclusive swag.
There will be a number of vendors on display giving out and selling items for the event. Raffle tickets for a new 2022 Jeep Wrangler are currently being sold by the Rotary Club of Grand Haven.
One of the event’s sponsors is currently building a custom Jeep that they will be put on display at the festival.
Rogers said people who attend the event will be able to vote for their favorite Jeep.
Jeep Fest is still looking for sponsors at all levels, Rogers said. People can give as little as $100 and as much as $2,500.
When asked what makes Jeeps so unique, Rogers replied, “It’s an iconic American thing first of all. The vehicle was developed for World War II. So, there is an affinity to something that is unique to this country. Not that any other car is bad, but when something is unique to their country it generates a big following.”
For more information about the festival, visit the ”Grand Haven Jeep Fest” page on Facebook.
