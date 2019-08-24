Jersey Mike's to open GH location next month

A new sub shop is coming to Grand Haven early next month.
Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a Grand Haven location at 452 N. Beacon Blvd. on Sept. 4.
To celebrate its launch, franchise owners Bob Middleton, Bill Biga, Adam Chandler, Carl Chandler and Ryan Garrett will host a free sub fundraiser from opening day until Sept. 8 to support Grand Haven-area Coast Guard units. They plan to circulate 7,500 coupons throughout the community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 donation to the local Coast Guard stations’ personnel.
“What I really like about Jersey Mike’s is we’re a local store sub shop,” Middleton said. “We focus on the community. We are community-based and have raised a lot of money for charities. You cannot be a franchisee without having a history of giving back.”
Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. In March, the company’s ninth annual Month of Giving raised more than $7.3 million for more than 200 charities throughout the country.
Jersey Mike’s has about 2,000 locations nationwide, with 18 stores on the east side of the state, several in Grand Rapids and one in Holland. Middleton said another store will open soon in the Muskegon area.
Jersey Mike’s makes all of its breads and meats in-house, and tops them with freshly sliced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, olive oil and spices.
“It’s the best sub I’ve ever had, by far,” Middleton said. “It’s addictive. We literally slice the meat right in front of you. Our bacon, we cook on the grill every single day. We cut, wrap, tie our roast beef in-house. It’s an East Coast-type of sub that we make right in front of the customer.”
Middleton said Grand Haven seems like a perfect fit for the new restaurant.
“We are so excited about bringing it to Grand Haven,” he said. “I’m amazed at how many people know Grand Haven and have been to Grand Haven. It’s a beautiful vacation spot and we’re glad to be there.”
Ferrysburg resident Val Letenyei said she recently visited a Jersey Mike’s in the Chicago area and was hoping one would open locally.
“It was excellent – like 5 stars,” she said. “We drove by and saw the sign (on Beacon Boulevard) and thought, ‘Yay.’ We were hoping they’d make their way to Grand Haven.”
Middleton said he’s amazed at the company’s growth since its inception in 1956.
“The original store was in Point Pleasant, New Jersey,” he said. “It explodes in the summertime. It’s a seaside city. It has so many similarities to Grand Haven. I think it’s cool.”
The restaurant’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
