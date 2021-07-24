Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.