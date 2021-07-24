An incident with jet skiers, a severe thunderstorm watch announced just before 3:30 p.m. and waves washing over the pier caused police to escort visitors off Grand Haven's South Pier and lock the gate Saturday afternoon.
"It's up to State Park personnel whether or not people will be asked to get out of the water," said Sgt. Ryan Enlow of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.