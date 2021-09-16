John Ball Zoo announced the passing of Elsie, an 18-year-old female snow leopard, on Thursday.
Elsie was among the oldest known snow leopards in human care. Last week her health began failing and she was diagnosed with advanced kidney failure. Dr. Ryan Colburn, his team, and the zoo's Animal Care staff, worked hard to evaluate her condition, give a variety of treatments, and provide her as much comfort as possible. However, kidney failure is common in older snow leopards, and given Elsie’s lack of response to treatment, her prognosis, and age, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Elsie.
