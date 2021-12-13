John Ball Zoo announced that the zoo's 16-year-old female Amur tiger has tested positive for COVID-19.
The tiger, named Nika, recently became sick, according to zoo officials. She was immobilized to perform diagnostics, including a COVID-19 test.
Zoo experts suspect Nika's exposure likely came from a member of the animal care team.
"Even with increased safety protocols in place for the care of the zoo's animals, we know that just as with humans, the spreading of COVID can occur even among those who are vaccinated and practicing safe habits and protocols," said Peter DArienzo, the zoo's chief executive officer. "We continue to take the health and well-being of our team, guests and animals seriously as we have before and during this COVID pandemic. As with all of the zoo's animals, Nika continues to receive exceptional care from her keeper and veterinary teams, and we are cautiously optimistic on her complete recovery."
In addition to the tigers, the zoo's chimpanzees, lions, snow leopards and small carnivores are either completely vaccinated or due to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination.
"Many of our animals are now completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and that partially included Nika as she was due for her second dose on the day she became sick," said Dr. Ryan Colburn, the zoo's veterinarian.
Colburn said Nika is "doing well and her health is continuing to improve. There have been no clinical signs from any of the other zoo cats or other animals of having COVID."
The zoo says it will be testing its other two resident tigers to determine if they have contracted the virus.
