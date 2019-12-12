Hundreds of volunteers have worked and will continue to add to the experience of transporting local families from Nazareth to Bethlehem, without leaving the Grand Haven city limits.
The Journey to Bethlehem begins tonight and will run through Saturday, Dec. 14.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, 15 minutes earlier than the time shown on their tickets. They will then be transported to and from Duncan Memorial Park.
Veteran volunteers and those new to the journey experience will take visitors back more than 2,000 years and lead them on a trip similar to Mary and Joseph may have experienced for the purpose of a census.
Michael Johnson has joined the Roman army as a soldier in his second year with the journey. In preparing for his part, Johnson said he turns toward the history of how the Romans treated the Jewish people at the time.
“I love the Lord and to teaching other people about the birth of Jesus Christ,” Johnson said.
Just as he has learned about being a Roman soldier for the next few days, Johnson said Journey to Bethlehem is a good learning experience for families and friends.
“It really is an honor to go through this and learn about Rome, Jesus Christ and his birth,” he said.
Gloria Vandam has been a volunteer with the journey group since the beginning, starting as a worker in the pottery shop in Bethlehem and more recently switching roles to be an angel.
“I love being an angel,” she said. “I love the harmony.”
Sisters Shanon and Katherine Domont enjoyed previous experiences enough to want to be a part of the journey again this year. Katherine noted the girls traversed the Journey to Bethlehem years ago with their parents and wanted to be involved.
When their parents said the journey group could use more volunteers, the girls decided to play a part in bringing the trip to life.
“It was a great experience. It was so real,” Shanon said. “We’ve been coming and being a part of this for four years.”
Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance, and are sold by date and time. Visit journey2bethlehem.com for more information.
