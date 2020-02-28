JR Automation employees, including veterans and JR Community Care Fund committee members, present a check to Folds of Honor Michigan Chapter President John Somers at the Holland company's Quality Drive facility.
HOLLAND — Members of the JR Automation team, including veterans and JR Community Care Fund committee members, recently presented a check for $13,539 to John Somers, president of the Folds of Honor's Michigan chapter as part of their annual charitable contribution.
In 2019, JR Automation employees raised more than $135,000 to be distributed among 10 West Michigan-based employee-nominated and elected nonprofit organizations, with each charity receiving $13,539. For the past two years, JR Automation has donated a portion of its Community Care Fund to Folds of Honor, with a total contribution of $25,139.
