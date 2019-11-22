JSJ sells Dake Corp.

The JSJ Corp. is parting ways with Dake Corp.
Officials of the Grand Haven-based JSJ, headquartered at 700 Robbins Road, announced Thursday that the corporation is selling Dake to California-based Laguna Tools.
According to company leaders, the move is part of JSJ’s strategy to align its portfolio in high-growth investments, while at the same time providing Dake with the opportunity to grow under experienced ownership with demonstrated success in equipment and machine distribution.
Dake Corp., 724 Robbins Road, is a metalworks company specializing in presses, band saws and other machine tools. The company has been an institution in the metalworking and machine tool industries since its founding in 1887 and has been part of the JSJ portfolio for nearly 80 years. JSJ was founded in 1919.
Laguna Tools is an Irvine, California-based manufacturer of advanced CNC machinery and award-winning band saws, table saws, edge banders and other woodworking equipment. It was launched in 1983 and is a portfolio company of Hudson Ferry Capital, a Rye Brook, New York-based private equity firm that specializes in investing in lower-middle-market companies.
“While it’s not easy to part ways with a company that has been a part of the fabric of JSJ, this agreement is a true win-win-win,” said Nelson Jacobson, chairman and CEO of JSJ.
“Laguna Tools is adding an iconic brand with world-class products and an unbeatable team.
Dake has an incredible opportunity to grow under the guidance of an industry veteran and leader. JSJ is open to pursue new investments that align with our focus on growth, technology and innovation.”
The sale closed Wednesday. Company leaders would not disclose the terms of the deal.
“We are thrilled to add a company with Dake’s pedigree to the Laguna Tools portfolio,” Laguna Tools CEO Stephen Stoppenbrink said.
“From its craftsmanship to its culture, we believe Dake is an excellent addition to our company and further demonstration of our commitment to continued investment in our industry-leading product lineup.”
Leaders from both companies say they are working together for a smooth transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.