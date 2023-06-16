MUSKEGON COUNTY — A judge in Muskegon is considering whether a lawsuit can move forward against the embattled Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. The suit accuses the board’s Ottawa Impact majority of violating Michigan’s Open Meetings Act in January.
The plaintiffs – Peter Armstrong Sr., Susan Hoekema, Jason Hunter and Jeffrey Padnos – are Ottawa County residents “seeking to ensure their public representatives comply with the OMA and the state constitution,” according to a statement sent to media the day the suit was filed in March from Progress Michigan, which assisted with research and financial support for the case.
OMA requires public bodies to make decisions in public, with some limited exceptions for closed sessions. Any meetings involving a “quorum” of the board (the minimum number of members required to vote) must be held in public, and notice and an agenda must be provided.
After listening to arguments from both sides’ legal counsel on Friday, June 16, 14th Circuit Court Judge Matthew R. Kacel said he would issue a decision on the commissioners’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit within the next two weeks.
“This is too significant of an issue to rule from the bench,” Kacel said.
Supporters of Ottawa Impact argue the commissioners weren’t technically office-holders before Jan. 3, and therefore couldn’t have violated OMA, even if they met or made decisions prior to taking office – including naming a chairman and selecting new counsel.
