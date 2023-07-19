MUSKEGON COUNTY — A Muskegon circuit court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners that alleged its Ottawa Impact majority violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act in January.
The plaintiffs – Peter Armstrong Sr., Susan Hoekema, Jason Hunter and Jeffrey Padnos – are Ottawa County residents who were “seeking to ensure their public representatives comply with the OMA and the state constitution,” according to a statement sent to media the day the suit was filed in March from Progress Michigan, which assisted with research and financial support for the case.
They argued Ottawa Impact commissioners were a de facto public body subject to OMA beginning Nov. 9, 2022 (the day after the general election) because, during that period, they constituted a quorum of the board and exercised governmental authority over county employees, even though they were not yet sworn into office.
OMA requires public bodies to make decisions in public, with some limited exceptions for closed sessions. Any meetings involving a “quorum” of the board (the minimum number of members required to vote) must be held in public, and notice and an agenda must be provided.
Supporters of Ottawa Impact argue the commissioners weren’t technically office-holders before Jan. 3, 2023, and therefore couldn’t have violated OMA, even if they met or made decisions prior to taking office – including naming a chairman and selecting new counsel.
“You don’t take a position or hold the power until you take the oath of office,” said David Kallman, of Kallman Legal Group, representing the commissioners. “There are no de facto legislators. You are either in the position, or you’re not in the position. Our clients had no authority or power to act prior to Jan. 3. This is an absurd argument.”
On Friday, July 14, 14th Circuit Court Judge Matthew R. Kacel granted the commissioners’ request to dismiss the lawsuit.
In a written opinion, Kacel said an individual or group becomes a public body for the purposes of the Open Meetings Act “only when it is ‘empowered’ to exercise government authority or perform a government function by ‘a state constitution, statute, charter, ordinance, resolution or rule.’” He said Ottawa Impact electees lacked that power until they took their oaths of office on Jan. 3.
In his ruling, Kacel denied the commissioners’ request that costs and attorneys fees be covered by the plaintiffs.
“Mr. Brewer and his political allies attempted to weaponize the legal system to attack duly elected officials for simply following through on their campaign promises, all at the expense of the taxpayers of Ottawa County,” Kallman wrote Friday in a prepared statement. “We are pleased that Judge Kacel saw through this nakedly partisan lawsuit and dismissed all counts.”
On Jan. 4, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office was reviewing the actions taken during the commissioners’ first meeting to determine if OMA was violated. After a nearly six-week review, she announced Feb. 16 that, although the OI commissioners’ conduct was a “blatant violation of the public’s trust and the tenets of government transparency,” it didn’t technically violate state law.
Appeal filed
The plaintiffs in a recently dismissed lawsuit against the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has appealed the lower court’s ruling to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
On Monday, July 17, attorney Mark Brewer of Goodman Acker filed the request, appealing the decision by 14th Circuit Court Judge Matthew R. Kacel, which granted the commissioners’ request to dismiss the lawsuit.
