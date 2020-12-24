The state appeals court has ruled that a pair of lawsuits against Ottawa County can continue, reversing a December 2019 decision to dismiss the lawsuits over a collapsed deck at a county venue in 2017.
Michigan Court of Appeals Second District judges Mark Cavanagh and Kathleen Jansen, along with Third District Judge Douglas Shapiro, wrote in their opinion Dec. 17 that Ottawa County could be liable for the repair and maintenance of a deck at the Weaver House in West Olive. The case now reverts back to the Ottawa County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.