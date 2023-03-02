MUSKEGON — A judge has granted Ottawa County's health officer a temporary restraining order, temporarily preventing the Ottawa Impact county commissioners from removing her from her position.
On Thursday, Adeline Hambley was granted the temporary restraining order, or TRO, from Muskegon Circuit Judge Jenny McNeill, who is presiding over the lawsuit that Hambley filed in February against seven of the eight Ottawa Impact commissioners who now control the county's 11-member board.
The order comes just days after the OI commissioners made a "correction" to a resolution that the former board approved on Dec. 13 that appointed Hambley to the role after outgoing County Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky announced in August 2022 that she planned to retire in the following spring.
Hambley's attorney, Sarah Riley Howard, warned Ottawa County's corporate counsel Jack Jordan in an email Tuesday — hours before the vote took place — that changing the Dec. 13 resolution would violate the state's Open Meetings Act.
"The action request ... claims that the resolution that the prior Board passed 'did not accurately reflect the motion and vote that actually took place.' That is false," Howard wrote. "The prior Board voted to, and did, appoint Ms. Hambley contingent upon standard approvals which occurred, rendering the appointment automatically effective. The prior Board did not intend to require a second vote of appointment after the occurrence of the contingencies, which is clear from the record.
"In any event, the original resolution that the prior Board voted to pass controls," Howard added. "Plus, under the Open Meetings Act, the time has passed for any allegedly appropriate corrections to the minutes or other official record, including the text of written resolutions."
It is unclear if the action Tuesday is a violation of Michigan's Open Meetings Act. According to OMA, a board must approve minutes of a meeting — a log of the official actions a public body made — at the body's next meeting. The Dec. 13 minutes were on the agenda to approve at the new board's inaugural meeting Jan. 3, but the board delayed the vote until Jan. 10, when the minutes were approved without incident.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office did not respond to a request for comment as of publication time.
At Tuesday evening's county board meeting, Jordan and Ottawa Impact co-founders Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea said the move was simply to align the wording of the resolution, the minutes and the video. When asked directly if there would be additional action, Jordan said that is up to the board and Moss did not directly answer the question.
In her application for the ex parte TRO on Thursday, Howard said Tuesday's maneuver was to invalidate Hambley's hire.
On Wednesday, the commissioners' counsel sent a letter to Howard saying the "revisionist resolution" that the board approved 6-5 on Tuesday "has the legal effect of rendering (Hambley)'s appointment as health officer invalid and threatening a motion for sanctions if (Hambley) does not dismiss her complaint by March 7."
The order Thursday prevents the Board of Commissioners from taking any actions to remove Hambley from her position until a hearing March 13. At that time, the order could be extended or dropped, depending on the hearing's outcome.
The State Court Administrative Office appointed McNeill, of the Muskegon County Circuit Court, to preside over the case after all Ottawa County judges recused themselves.
How we got here
Hambley sued the seven commissioners who belong to the far-right group Ottawa Impact on Feb. 10, claiming they repeatedly have interfered with her ability to do her job and have overreached their authority by attempting to limit her state-authorized health duties.
From dictating to her that Ottawa County will not issue any health orders that "overstep parental rights" to erroneously claiming the county's health department sponsored Grand Valley State University’s recent Sex Ed Week to claims of "promoting radicalized sexual content" to refusing to approve federal grant-funded mental health positions, the OI commissioners have been laser-focused on the health department since taking office at the beginning to the year.
The question over who ultimately has the authority to control public health orders has been challenged in Ottawa County multiple times since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health issued numerous warnings to Hudsonville-based private Christian school Libertas over its failure to comply with the state’s health orders.
