Jaron Chatman, left, waits as his attorneys confer during jury selection early Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County Circuit Court. Chatman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 21, 2019, shooting that led to the death of his wife.
A jury was seated Tuesday afternoon for the trial of a Coopersville man charged with an alleged accidental shooting that led to the death of his wife just days later.
Jaron Chatman, 27, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a gun he was holding went off and his wife was critically injured at their home on Oct. 21, 2019. Chatman then called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot 24-year-old Emily Chatman. Their three young children were in the house at the time.
