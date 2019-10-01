61K meals served

With the summer food program in the books, officials look back at the 2019 program.
From June to early August, the Meet Up and Eat Up program served 61,645 meals in Ottawa County. Through the Grand Haven Area Public Schools sites, 9,864 meals were served in 2019, which is down from 10,645 meals served in 2018. Tri-Cities area sites included Grand Haven Central Park, The Salvation Army, Lake Hills Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School, and the River Haven community.
Sites throughout Ottawa County include Holland Public Schools, Hudsonville/Jenison Public Schools, Coopersville Area Public Schools, Grand Haven Area Public Schools, West Ottawa Public Schools and Zeeland Public Schools.
The number of meals served at Robinson Elementary School, the River Haven community and The Salvation Army were down in 2019, while the number of meals served were up at the Grand Haven Central Park and Lake Hills Elementary School locations. Central Park averaged 147 meals a day, and Lake Hills averaged 39 meals a day.
Going into the 2019 summer program, officials expected to serve more than 40,000 meals at 36 sites throughout the county. Last year, Ottawa County served 37,604 meals, not including meals served at Holland Public Schools.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer food program, and the Michigan Department of Education administers it.
“We plan to continue the program next summer and hope to see it grow,” said Amy Sheele, a health educator for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “As a committee, we continue to talk about ways to improve the program.”
The partnerships with organizations such as Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority Summer Recreation School, Loutit District Library, and Love In Action’s Backpack Blessings program is something Sheele said they’re proud of maintaining.
Sheele said they enjoyed the NORA partnership because it provides students with a free and healthy meal while the program gets them active, outdoors and engaged.
Jackie Rowland, NORA recreation program coordinator, said they were fortunate to have the partnership that allowed children to have a healthy lunch during the week.
Students at the Ferry Elementary School location walked to The Salvation Army for lunch.
With the Meet Up and Eat Up program open to the public, children in the Summer Recreation School program had a chance to eat lunch with their older or younger siblings in the middle of the day. Rowland said they look forward to participating in the program in 2020.
“We will continue to plan our current and future sites for Recreation Summer School based on where Meet Up and Eat Up sites are located,” she said.
