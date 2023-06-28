It is with great sadness, the Mastenbrook family announces the passing of Kathleen Carol Mastenbrook Dews, age 77, at Haven Hospice in Lake City FL, on June 23, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill (May 12, 2023), her son William James (June 1, 2012), her parents Harold Mastenbrook (Jan. 7, 2007) and Helen (Aug. 20, 2017) and sister Peggy Mastenbrook Schaefer (May 10, 2013).
