Ken Erny, a longtime coach, athletic director and educator at Fruitport Community Schools, died Sunday morning after a three-year battle with ALS.
His wife, Lori, announced Ken’s passing on Facebook early Sunday:
“Ken became whole at around 4:30 this morning… of course there is joy in that knowledge… BUT that means that death has taken him from us and I don’t think any of us feels like we know how to carry on without him. He is so very loved and even though we knew this horrific disease would take him in God’s timing we also knew we would always feel like it was too soon and we do.”
More than 400 people commented on the post, chiming in with their love and support for the Erny family.
ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.
In a conversation with the Tribune in January, Ken said that while the disease was ravaging his body, he relished the opportunity to know the end was coming and have meaningful conversations with his friends and family.
“Most people don’t know when they’re on their gun lap,” Ken said, referring to the final lap of a long-distance race. “I do. I get to have the precious conversations with my kids, for instance, and with other people – former students, players. I get to prepare a funeral.
“When you’re on your gun lap, it’s not fun,” he added. “But it’s unique that you know when the end is coming.”
In addition to his wife, Lori, Ken is survived by four children: Steve, Jessica, Mindy and Jon.
“Dad lived his life centered around Jesus, his lord and savior," Steve said in a statement to the Tribune. "After that, he lived for other people. Every action he took or word he spoke reflected those priorities: 'My life is not my own.'
"We are honored to be his family and to have walked with him through his ALS journey. He has truly 'fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith' (1 Timothy 4:7). If he could speak once more, I know he would want to tell the community just how humbled and grateful he was for the unbelievable amount of love and support he received. Thank you all, and God bless.”
Ken was involved with Fruitport athletics for the better part of four decades, starting at Fruitport Faith Christian as a teacher and soccer coach in the late 1970s. He served as the athletic director at Fruitport High School starting midway through the 1995-96 school year, when he took over the full-time AD role after serving as an assistant principal at the time. He stepped down from that role after his ALS diagnosis in 2020.
Ken coached the Trojans' boys soccer team for 19 years, putting together a 242-133-20 record that included multiple trips to the regional finals. He was inducted into Michigan's High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy sent a letter to the district's parents, students and staff, calling Ken "an educational leader who was driven by his faith and strong desire to serve the students of Fruitport Community Schools."
"Mr. Erny will be dearly missed, but we know he will rest in peace having made such a positive influence on our greater school community," Kennedy wrote.
Current Fruitport soccer coach Dan Hazekamp and recalls the positive influence Ken had on his life as a youngster in the Fruitport soccer program.
"Coach Erny's legacy at Fruitport is one that he positively impacted so many people within our community that the ripple effects will last many more decades," Hazekamp said in a previous conversation with the Tribune. "He's Fruitport's version of John Wooden or Tony Dungy — a man of great faith who always put others first while at the same time being so instrumental in the success of members of our community.
"I for one would not be who I am or where I am without his impact and for that I will always be grateful. ... It's been almost 30 years under the guidance of Coach Erny and still to this day I am still learning and continue to be amazed by his faith, values, and love for those around him."
