Children of all ages are invited to use their creativity and participate in a poster contest to promote work zone safety.
The Ottawa County Road Commission’s inaugural Work Zone Safety Awareness Poster Contest supports National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 20–24, which is aimed at promoting safe driving in work zones.
The contest is a way for children to have a creative and education activity to participate in while also reinforcing being safe in or near work zones, said Alex Doty, communications administrator for the Road Commission.
“Educating children about the importance of being safe in a work zone is certainly something they can take with them for the rest of their lives, and this activity can serve as a way for students to learn about work zone awareness while at the same time reinforcing work zone safety with parents,” Doty said. “Additionally, while many of us are at home and avoiding nonessential travel during this unprecedented time, there will be a point where things will open back up and we’ll be able to get out again. When that happens, we want people to remember that it’s important to be safe, alert and aware when traveling in and around work zones.”
Participants are asked to design a sign to emphasize one or all of the following work zone safety tips: stay focused and avoid distractions like using a phone, eating or adjusting controls; obey work zone signs and flaggers, who help direct traffic in work zones; and slow down and move over, as the state’s “move over” law requires drivers to be one lane over from a road agency or emergency vehicle and, if that isn’t an option, to slow down and pass with caution.
To participate in the contest, children can download, print and use the PDF template online at ottawacorc.com, or they can draw their own sign in a diamond shape.
Artwork can be shared through your Facebook or Instagram accounts. Parents are encouraged to tag the Ottawa County Road Commission (@Ottawacorc) in order for the work to be seen. Entries can also be emailed to Doty at adoty@ottawacorc.com.
Entries should include the child’s first name, age and grade. The deadline to enter is Monday, April 27.
The Road Commission staff will determine the best entry, which will be featured in future Road Commission publications and public awareness campaigns during the 2020 construction season.
