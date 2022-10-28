trunk treat 1

A Grand Haven public safety officer pretends to handcuff 8-year-old Jase Fidlauskaf, who’s dressed as a prison inmate, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church “trunk-or-treat” event on Wednesday.

Local families sporting their spookiest and silliest Halloween costumes came out to the “trunk or treat” event Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven. Attendees walked around to each car that was decorated with the trunk open, passing out candy and other goodies to children and families.

