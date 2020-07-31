Although COVID-19 concerns canceled this year’s Coast Guard Festival and its annual Kids Parade, the children participating in the Tri-Cities Family YMCA’s Summer Day Camp and the camp’s staff wouldn’t let the week go by without paying tribute to the local members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The campers and staff made small floats and paraded in a loop around Coast Guard Station Grand Haven and the sector headquarters along Harbor Drive on Friday.
