Ottawa County Clerk and Register of Deeds Justin Roebuck has appointed Renee Kuiper as Chief Deputy County Clerk. The Chief Deputy Clerk position was previously held by Sherri Sayles, who retired in December of 2021 after 33 years of service with Ottawa County.
Kuiper has served in the Circuit Court Records Division of the County Clerk’s Office since 2013, where she has led the way for the department on numerous technology projects, including the implementation of a new jury management system in 2016.
