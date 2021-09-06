The Mayor’s annual Labor Day Bridge Walk took place Monday morning, with sunny skies greeting the nearly 200 participants.
The walk began on the Harbor Island side of the Third Street Bridge and continued along Harbor Drive and the Boardwalk to the end of the south pier. Walkers then retraced their steps back to Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
