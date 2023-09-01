GRAND RAPIDS — It's the unofficial end of summer, but the forecast will feel like we are in the thick of it!
Higher temperatures and humidity levels are expected through the holiday weekend.
Friday
Today might be the nicest of the weekend with seasonable temperatures, full sunshine and low humidity levels. High 80. South winds at 6-12 mph. Tonight, skies will become mostly cloudy and overnight lows won't be as chilly as previous nights. Low 60. South winds at 4-8 mph.
Saturday
Saturday is the only day with some clouds and a minor chance for rainfall in the late morning to early afternoon hours. These chances are really limited with a majority of the light rain concentrated north of I-96. We will also see humidity levels climb. High 82, with dew points in the 60s. South-southwest winds at 8-16 mph. Skies will clear out during the overnight hours into Sunday, but humidity remains. Low 67. South-southwest winds at 6-12 mph.
Sunday
Sunshine returns in full blast on Sunday and the heat cranks up even more. High 87, with dew points in the 60s. Perfect weather to head to the beach. Make sure to check current flag conditions at your locations as things can rapidly change. Clear skies continue into the overnight hours, but the heat and humidity will linger. Low of 69.
Labor Day
Crank up the AC because the holiday will be a hot one. High 90, with dew points in the 60s. Southwest winds at 7-14 mph. Make sure you are staying hydrated. This won't beat Grand Rapids' record-breaking high, but will come close! It was set back in 1954 at 97.
Grand Haven forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday night: A chance of sprinkles before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84.
