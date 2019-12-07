Lake Ave. retaining wall to be replaced next spring

One spring project is on hold, as another more urgent matter is in the works.
During the work session portion of Monday’s City Council meeting, Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos gave a presentation on a local retaining wall in need of replacement.
“This is a new project that is coming to you,” Gajdos told councilmembers. “You probably haven’t heard much if anything about this, but we have a bunch of retaining walls around town and they tend to fail at times that we least expect.”
Gajdos said this is the case for a retaining wall on Lake Avenue, though not the new one. The failing wall has served its lifetime, the public works director said, having seen pictures of the structure dating back to the 1930s.
The retaining wall in need of being replaced is located at 1365 Lake Ave., adjacent to the Khardomah Lodge.
Gajdos said the wall is now a priority over the retaining wall planned for Bicentennial Park, as on Lake Avenue the wall holds a portion of roadway and some of the top blocks are split and ready to fall.
“That wall (at Bicentennial Park) is definitely getting there, too – but, you’re right, this wall is a little more important. It’s holding a road up,” Councilman Mike Fritz said to Gajdos. “We’re just shifting one priority over to another that is a little bit hotter, which is a good idea.”
During the presentation, Gajdos said there has been a question of ownership of the wall, and if the city or the property owners would pay for its replacement. In speaking with engineers, Gajdos said the recommendation was for costs to be shared 50/50.
“I think it’s a pretty fair deal that we split this 50/50 with them,” said Councilman Dennis Scott, noting retaining wall replacements may be an ongoing problem for the city.
Costs for the wall replacement and engineering on Lake Avenue total approximately $60,000.
“We don’t have anything budgeted,” Gajdos said, noting that the city could use $55,000 set aside for the Bicentennial Park wall and push that project back to the next fiscal year.
Council directed Gajdos to move forward with working on the Lake Avenue retaining wall and pushing back the Bicentennial Park retaining wall until the next fiscal year, beginning in July.
