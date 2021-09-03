A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason and Oceana counties, effective from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected from Holland northward. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
South winds of 15 to 25 knots will become northwest Saturday evening and continue into Monday morning. This will cause problems for south-facing piers Saturday during the day and north-facing piers Saturday night into Monday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.