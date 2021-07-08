A warning for dangerous swimming conditions is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids expects high wave action, strong currents, dangerous swimming conditions and piers that may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Waves are expected to build into the 3- to-5-foot range Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the northwest, which will make north sides of north piers dangerous places to swim, including Holland State Park and North Beach in South Haven.
Waves will subside late tonight and into Friday morning.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
