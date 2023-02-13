1 Air easements purchased for tree trimming

A plane takes off from Grand Haven Memorial Airport in April 2020.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday closed airspace over the northern part of Lake Michigan for nearly two hours.

Earl Bares, the manager of the Grand Haven Memorial Airport, said the closure didn't have much of an effect on local flights. 

