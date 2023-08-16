The weather will be turning from pleasant to wicked over the next 24 hours.
Southwest winds will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening and create hazardous beach conditions. South sides of piers will be especially dangerous.
Beach conditions will remain hazardous Thursday due to high waves on Lake Michigan.
Thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across southwest Lower Michigan on Thursday. Strong winds and hail are the main threats.
A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for West Michigan's lakeshore.
What: High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Where: Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
When: Now through late Thursday afternoon.
Impacts: Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. Wave action will cause the south sides of piers to be especially dangerous.
Precautions: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Steady temperature around 69. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 22 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North-northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.