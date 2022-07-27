A beach hazards statement is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph north to Manistee through 2 a.m. Friday.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected at the beaches in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. The south side of piers will be especially dangerous.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Conditions will be most hazardous late this afternoon; after that conditions should start to improve significantly.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: Sunny, with a steady temperature around 73. West wind around 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West-northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West-northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
