The National Weather Service has posted a beach hazards statement for Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren Counties through Thursday afternoon.
The warning calls for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Southwest winds of 15-25 mph will create waves of 3-5 feet. South-facing piers will be the most dangerous places to swim.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Grand Haven forecast:
Wednesday night/early Thursday: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10-14 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 11-14 mph.
Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.
