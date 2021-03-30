According to Cavin Mohrhardt, the athletic director for Spring Lake Public Schools, a positive COVID-19 test on the high school’s basketball team has ended the team’s state tournament run.
The Lakers were slated to take on Coopersville in the Division 2 regional semifinals Tuesday night.
With the forfeit, Coopersville advances to Thursday’s regional championship game. The regional tournament is being hosted by Grand Rapids South Christian.
Coach Bill Core’s Lakers reached the regional tournament by beating Whitehall in the district title game Saturday afternoon.
