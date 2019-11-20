Lakeshore flood advisory for Thursday

A flood advisory for the lakeshore areas of Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties is in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says winds will come from the south at 20-30 mph Thursday morning, becoming westerly and increasing to 30-40 mph in the afternoon, and turning northwest in the evening. Waves of 3-5 feet in the morning will build to 6-10 feet in the evening.
Beach and bluff erosion is expected. Lakeshore flooding is also possible in low-lying areas and along river mouths.
A lakeshore flood advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.
