A warning for dangerous swimming conditions and flooding for the Lake Michigan shoreline remain in effect.
The Beach Hazards Statement, which cautions against swimming at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee, remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.
The Lakeshore Flood Warning is also in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hazardous conditions:
— Winds peaked Tuesday afternoon at between 25 and 45 mph out of the southwest.
— Waves of 6-10 feet north of Holland and 4-6 feet south of Holland will be slowly subsiding Tuesday night.
— High wave action and strong currents are expected to bring dangerous swimming conditions.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
The most dangerous conditions will occur on the south side of south piers Tuesday evening. Stay off piers as you can be easily swept off by high waves.
Significant beach erosion is possible along the lakeshore, especially to the base of dunes and bluffs. The worst conditions will be Tuesday evening from Holland north. Residents on or near the shore in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Severe weather Tuesday night
Scattered thunderstorms are forecasted through 11 p.m. Tuesday. The potential for severe weather exists with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
Thunderstorm movement will be rapidly off to the east at 40-50 mph. All areas have the potential to see severe weather, with locations along and south of the I-96 corridor standing the best chance.
