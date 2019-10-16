A lakeshore flood warning and a wind advisory remain in effect through 10 p.m. today (Wednesday) for the West Michigan shoreline.
The advisory and warning area includes Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts of 45-55 mph out of the northwest will continue through late tonight. The strongest winds are expected along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline.
Impacts from high winds:
— Scattered power outages are possible, mainly for the western half of the lakeshore counties.
— Small tree limbs may fall especially in exposed areas along the shoreline.
— Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
The winds are whipping up Lake Michigan, with waves of 10-15 feet through this evening.
Impacts from lakeshore flooding:
— Significant dune and bluff erosion continuing.
— Low-lying areas and parking lots along the immediate lakeshore will experience flooding. Water will be pushed back into channels and river mouths.
— This storm will be of short duration, but is expected to cause some of the worst impacts seen in many years.
As of 11 a.m. today, several peak gusts around 50 mph have been reported this morning by wind instrumentation sited at the immediate lakeshore, including Big Sable Point and the Muskegon and South Haven piers. The buoy at Port Sheldon was recording 12 foot waves as of 11 a.m., and South Haven at 11 feet.
The height of this relatively short duration event in terms of largest waves and peak gusts is expected to occur at around 2-4 p.m. today, with only a very gradually lowering trend thereafter. The largest wave heights near 15 feet are expected to occur south of Grand Haven around that time.
Significant dune, beach, and bluff erosion to continue through this evening, diminishing somewhat overnight.
Residents on or near the shore in the warned area should take appropriate action to protect life and property. Much of the lakeshore has already experienced significant erosion from high water levels and wave action, and the high waves on Wednesday will continue to eat away at property along the coast.
Stay away from piers, breakwater walkways and lakeshore parks to prevent being swept into the lake. Avoid flooded parking lots and roadways. Watch for falling tree limbs.
